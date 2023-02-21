'BBTitans': Yemi and Nelisa clinch the Head of House title

With 33 days into the show, it is a no-brainer that it is pertinent for the housemates to get their game on and try to win more games.

The game, which came in two rounds, saw the housemates fight toe-to-toe to get the crown and be immune to possible eviction this week.

First, the housemates were presented with five desks and chairs, each with a dictionary, a whiteboard, and a marker Nearby were three black buckets, each filled with different items, including more than 100 alphabets.

The goal was to first find a 12-letter word in the dictionary. It can be any word of their choosing. However, it had to be 12 letters.

For the second round, the remaining pairs, Kaniva and Yelisa, were given three minutes to place the names of the continents and oceans in the correct place on a map. Yemi aced this task, bringing his team to victory.