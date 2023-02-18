ADVERTISEMENT
'BBTitans': 5 interesting dramas you might have missed in Biggie's house this week

Babatunde Lawal

32 days into the show, things are getting more interesting: ships are sailing and sinking, fights are breaking out, and Big Brother keeps pulling a fast one on everyone.

BBTitans [BBtitans/DSTV]
BBTitans [BBtitans/DSTV]

In all honesty, the 'Big Brother Ziyakhala Wahala' edition began on a shaky note, with fans dissatisfied with the vibes, but as time passed, the show found its footing and became more interesting to watch.

From the interesting relationship drama to the exciting tasks and twists by the house's grand commander, Big Brother, this show has set records for entertaining drama.

Incase you missed it, here is a recap of five interesting things that happened in the house this week from Pulse's Movie Desk:

This week, Big Brother introduced a new twist to the show by splitting the housemates into two groups based on their gender.

The guys and the ladies were split into two tribes that could only communicate through a mediator nominated by each gender, in this case, Yaya and Miracle.

Men will only be able to communicate with other men, and women will only be able to communicate with other women.

This week, after their successful wager presentation, housemates Olivia and Nellisa successfully pranked everyone, including their fellow housemates, with a fake fight.

The fight, which looked really good, was masterminded by Head of House Kanaga Jnr. and featured Olivia, Nellisa, and Blue Aiva.

What's a Big Brother show without housemates getting on each other's toes and verbally attacking each other?

Many housemates have had several altercations for different reasons. This season has seen many fights, from Yemi and Miracle to Khosi vs. Jenni O

This time, the fight was between Nana and Olivia. This latter confronted the former because she put her team up for possible eviction in the forthcoming eviction show.

Kissing is possibly the most engaging sexual activity on this edition of the show, as they have all engaged in it at some point.

This time, Blaqboi saw his wish come true, even if for a brief moment, when Blue Aiva kissed him on Wednesday night.

Big Brother punished five housemates: Marvin, Blue Aiva, Kanaga Jnr., Thabang, and Nana, for breaking rules in the house.

The housemates were caught whispering and speaking in coded languages to the point of confusing other housemates, and Biggie gave them a stern punishment for it.

Their punishment consisted of tying 10 knots in over 250 laces.

