'BBTitans': 5 interesting dramas you might have missed in Biggie's house this week

Incase you missed it, here is a recap of five interesting things that happened in the house this week from Pulse's Movie Desk:

Biggie introduces a new twist

This week, Big Brother introduced a new twist to the show by splitting the housemates into two groups based on their gender.

The guys and the ladies were split into two tribes that could only communicate through a mediator nominated by each gender, in this case, Yaya and Miracle.

Men will only be able to communicate with other men, and women will only be able to communicate with other women.

Housemates stage a real-looking fake fight

This week, after their successful wager presentation, housemates Olivia and Nellisa successfully pranked everyone, including their fellow housemates, with a fake fight.

The fight, which looked really good, was masterminded by Head of House Kanaga Jnr. and featured Olivia, Nellisa, and Blue Aiva.

Nana and Olivia get into a fight

What's a Big Brother show without housemates getting on each other's toes and verbally attacking each other?

Many housemates have had several altercations for different reasons. This season has seen many fights, from Yemi and Miracle to Khosi vs. Jenni O

This time, the fight was between Nana and Olivia. This latter confronted the former because she put her team up for possible eviction in the forthcoming eviction show.

Blaqboi and Blue Aiva lock lips

Kissing is possibly the most engaging sexual activity on this edition of the show, as they have all engaged in it at some point.

This time, Blaqboi saw his wish come true, even if for a brief moment, when Blue Aiva kissed him on Wednesday night.

Biggie punishes housemates

Big Brother punished five housemates: Marvin, Blue Aiva, Kanaga Jnr., Thabang, and Nana, for breaking rules in the house.

The housemates were caught whispering and speaking in coded languages to the point of confusing other housemates, and Biggie gave them a stern punishment for it.