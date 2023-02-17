'BBTitans': Olivia and Nellisa stun housemates with fake fight

Following a successful wager presentation, the housemates were celebrating, with some just chilling when it started.

Olivia and Nellisa were seen holding each other, getting ready to fight.

The housemates rushed over and separated them. Miracle OP stayed with Olivia and tried to calm her down while Yemi went to his partner Nellisa.

Yemi inquired to know if they "touched" each other during the altercation, and Nellisa said yes, causing Yemi to worry because that could lead to them getting a strike or even being disqualified.

Later, it was revealed that the fight was all a prank! HOH Thabang planned it, Kanaga did the makeup, and Olivia, Blue Avia, and Nelisa were the actors.

We don't know if this would attract Biggie's punishment or not, but it was a well-done performance.