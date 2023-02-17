ADVERTISEMENT
'BBTitans': Olivia and Nellisa stun housemates with fake fight

Babatunde Lawal

The housemates deserved an A+ for sublime acting.

Kanaga Jnr returns [DSTV]
Kanaga Jnr returns [DSTV]

Big Brother Titans housemates Olivia and Nellisa have successfully planked everyone, including their fellow housemates, with a fake fight.

Following a successful wager presentation, the housemates were celebrating, with some just chilling when it started.

Olivia and Nellisa were seen holding each other, getting ready to fight.

The housemates rushed over and separated them. Miracle OP stayed with Olivia and tried to calm her down while Yemi went to his partner Nellisa.

Yemi inquired to know if they "touched" each other during the altercation, and Nellisa said yes, causing Yemi to worry because that could lead to them getting a strike or even being disqualified.

Later, it was revealed that the fight was all a prank! HOH Thabang planned it, Kanaga did the makeup, and Olivia, Blue Avia, and Nelisa were the actors.

We don't know if this would attract Biggie's punishment or not, but it was a well-done performance.

Watch the video:

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.

