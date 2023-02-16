ADVERTISEMENT
'BBTitans': Biggie punishes 5 housemates for breaking house rules

Babatunde Lawal

Biggie's rules are Biggie's rules, and they ought to be followed religiously.

Housmates [DSTV]
Housmates [DSTV]

Big Brother has imposed punishment on five housemates: Marvin, Blue Aiva, Kanaga Jnr., Thabang, and Nana, for breaking important rules.

The five housemates, including the Head of House, were called out for breaching the rules of the house and were given punishment tasks.

The tasks must be completed before this afternoon, as it threatens to interfere with their preparations for their weekly wager task.

Biggie provided visual evidence of times when the housemates broke the rules by whispering and speaking in coded language.

Their punishment is to tie 10 knots in more than 250 laces—a punishment that may be a setback ahead of the wager task presentation.

This is the third punishment for not abiding by Biggie’s rules. A week ago, Biggie punished Blue Aiva, Nelisa, Khosi, Nana, Miracle OP, Mmeli, and Jenni O, who issued threats and threw jabs at one another in the house.

Last week, Yemi and Nelisa were also punished for not wearing their Tails of House costumes.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.

