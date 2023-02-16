ADVERTISEMENT
'BBTitans': Blaqboi and Blue Aiva share brief kiss

Babatunde Lawal

It seems Blue Aiva has moved on from Yemi.

Big Brother Titans' housemates Blaqboi and Blue Aiva have joined the very long list of housemates who have locked lips in the Ziyakhala Wahala edition of the show.

The duo kissed briefly last night, to the surprise of many viewers.

This is coming barely days after Yemi and Blue Aiva ended their situationship, which caused a lot of drama in the house.

Many envisaged that Yemi's breakup from Blue Aiva would take a long time to wear off, but the reverse appears to be the case as Aiva looks to have put the heartbreaking incident behind her with her head in the game.

Fans have also expressed joy on behalf of Aiva, happy that she has finally been able to move forward without Yemi and not let him hold her back.

Others opine that kissing Blaqboi was just out of pity; with Big Brother's housemates, you cannot really say. Only time will tell.

With 32 days in the show and 20 housemates left, some housemates are showing signs of emotional connection while others are using it as a strategy to win.

Whatever the case, the drama has been steaming hot, and we cannot wait to see what this week's eviction has in store for us.

Babatunde Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media.

