'BBTitans': Big Brother introduces new twist that can change everything

The grand commander of the house has proclaimed that until further notice, no housemates of opposite sexes must talk to each other.

Yesterday, the guys and the ladies were split into two tribes that could only communicate through a mediator nominated by each gender, in this case, Yaya and Miracle.

Men will only be able to communicate with other men, and women will only be able to communicate with other women.

They may only speak an allotted number of times per day in squared-off areas for a time period to be decided by Biggie.

The housemates cannot communicate at all, and this applies to gestures and body language. Also, they will not talk to one another even during tasks that warrant them working together, even on Friday game nights.

They are encouraged to stay apart from each other, too.

While all the housemates are permitted to use communal space, they are at the same time "encouraged" to figure out a plan that would minimise the risk of accidental communication.

In case there is a pressing need to communicate, the housemates can use the yellow zone.

The groups are allowed to communicate with each other in this zone using a representative, but only a few times a day, as signified by the numbers on display in the yellow zone.