ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

'BBTitans': Big Brother introduces new twist that can change everything

Babatunde Lawal

Men will only be able to communicate with other men, and women will only be able to communicate with other women.

BBTitans [BBtitans/DSTV]
BBTitans [BBtitans/DSTV]

Big Brother has introduced a new plot twist to this edition of the show.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The grand commander of the house has proclaimed that until further notice, no housemates of opposite sexes must talk to each other.

Yesterday, the guys and the ladies were split into two tribes that could only communicate through a mediator nominated by each gender, in this case, Yaya and Miracle.

Men will only be able to communicate with other men, and women will only be able to communicate with other women.

They may only speak an allotted number of times per day in squared-off areas for a time period to be decided by Biggie.

The housemates cannot communicate at all, and this applies to gestures and body language. Also, they will not talk to one another even during tasks that warrant them working together, even on Friday game nights.

They are encouraged to stay apart from each other, too.

While all the housemates are permitted to use communal space, they are at the same time "encouraged" to figure out a plan that would minimise the risk of accidental communication.

In case there is a pressing need to communicate, the housemates can use the yellow zone.

The groups are allowed to communicate with each other in this zone using a representative, but only a few times a day, as signified by the numbers on display in the yellow zone.

This means that they will have to use their discretion as to when to take advantage of a valuable opportunity for communication.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Iyanya taps hitmakers Mayorkun & Tekno for 'One Side' remix

Iyanya taps hitmakers Mayorkun & Tekno for 'One Side' remix

Ice Prince returns with new thrilling EP, 'To Be Continued'

Ice Prince returns with new thrilling EP, 'To Be Continued'

Tonto Dikeh goes all out for son's 7th birthday

Tonto Dikeh goes all out for son's 7th birthday

American music star Janelle Monae features Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 on new single, 'Float'

American music star Janelle Monae features Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 on new single, 'Float'

Omah Lay confesses love for Tiwa Savage, sends her bouquets of flowers

Omah Lay confesses love for Tiwa Savage, sends her bouquets of flowers

International award-winning musician Patoranking returns with new single, 'Abobi'

International award-winning musician Patoranking returns with new single, 'Abobi'

Niniola returns with new Amapiano tune 'Memories'

Niniola returns with new Amapiano tune 'Memories'

Singer BNXN and Caramel Plug tear into each other

Singer BNXN and Caramel Plug tear into each other

Rema kicks off 2023 with new 2-pack single, 'Holiday' & 'Reason You'

Rema kicks off 2023 with new 2-pack single, 'Holiday' & 'Reason You'

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

ebuka and lawrence

'BBTitans': Ebuka gets cursed for shaking tables on show, wife and fans react

Jenne LI [DSTV]

'BBTitans': Jenni O and Mmeli bid show farewell on third eviction night

bbtitans [DSTV]

'BBTitans': All the love triangles, circles, and situationships in Big Brother's house

Kanaga Jnr returns [DSTV]

'BBTitans': Kanaga Jnr returns to a warm welcome from housemates