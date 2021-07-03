RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

#BBNaijaReunion: Lockdown housemates say their goodbyes [Highlights]

Check out the highlights from the BBNaija Reunion finale.

BBNaija Lockdown housemates [Instagram/bigbronaija]

And it's a wrap! The Lockdown housemates agreeably kept reality show lovers entertained in and outside the house. But sadly, good things come to an end.

The final episode of the Lockdown housemates' Reunion show held adorable moments from the housemates reminiscing about their first day in the house to some memorable reconciliations. Check out the highlights:

As opposed to a kiss and makeup session, the ladies tried to reach an understanding on how they felt about each other. Ka3na prompted the conversation by stating that she did not hate Nengi but only tried to talk her out of 'flirting' with the male housemates.

ALSO READ: #BBNaijaReunion: Housemates discuss 'gbas gbos' moments [highlights]

Mildly ticked off by Ka3na's accusation, Nengi emphasized that she never flirted with the guys and could not understand where the bad energy from Ka3na came from.

The housemates got to share some of their experiences dealing with the fame and trying to get into the entertainment industry. Kiddwaya recounted how he felt coming on the show was inevitable as he had his flight to the United Kingdom cancelled multiple times.

Tochi, BrightO and Trikytee spoke about how they did not let external pressure from fame get in the way of their lives.

It appears fans may have missed some even more exciting gbas gbos moments featuring Kaisha, Vee and Kiddwaya.

