BBNaijaReunion: Lockdown housemates say their goodbyes [Highlights]

The final episode of the Lockdown housemates' Reunion show held adorable moments from the housemates reminiscing about their first day in the house to some memorable reconciliations. Check out the highlights:

Nengi & Ka3na resolve beef

As opposed to a kiss and makeup session, the ladies tried to reach an understanding on how they felt about each other. Ka3na prompted the conversation by stating that she did not hate Nengi but only tried to talk her out of 'flirting' with the male housemates.

Mildly ticked off by Ka3na's accusation, Nengi emphasized that she never flirted with the guys and could not understand where the bad energy from Ka3na came from.

Housemates discuss high expectations from fame

The housemates got to share some of their experiences dealing with the fame and trying to get into the entertainment industry. Kiddwaya recounted how he felt coming on the show was inevitable as he had his flight to the United Kingdom cancelled multiple times.

Tochi, BrightO and Trikytee spoke about how they did not let external pressure from fame get in the way of their lives.

Clips that missed the final cut