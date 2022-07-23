Today, we are being introduced to the housemates and the new house.
BBNaija Season 7: Can we quickly talk about this season's interior decor?
Big Brother is back to entertain us and keep us glued to our TV screens.
Recommended articles
Every year, they make minor adjustments to the interior but this year, they went in a different direction. The space looked cramped, congested and like they just splashed colours everywhere.
Why is the kitchen so cramped? Is it just for one person to cook at a time? But, we love how the rooms look! Very spacious.
We are not the only ones who think so. Here are some reactions on Twitter:
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng