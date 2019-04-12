In a chat with Ebuka Obi-Uchnedu, the four of the five finalists of the Big Brother Naija Double Wahala described themselves in 14 different words that will shock you.

Ebuka asked the ex-housemates to describe themselves in one word and words like trouble, attractive, insecure, drama and naive ranked top in the reality TV stars’ choices.

Cee C, the reality show’s first runner up, was labeled ‘Trouble’ by Tobi, Alex, and Nina. Alex topped her description up with the word, ‘Insecure’.  

Tobi describes Cee C as troublesome while Cee C described Tobi as an attractive being after BBNaija [Talkgeria]

For Tobi, he was described as an ‘Attractive’ person by Cee C and as ‘Trouble’ by Alex, who said he brought nothing but trouble upon her.

Nina was dubbed a ‘Naive’ personality by Tobi and Alex while Cee C described her as a ‘Cute’ soul.

Here’s how Cee C, Tobi, Alex, and Nina described themselves.

Tobi

Tobi Bakre believes Cee C is troublesome and Alex is emotional [Pulse]

Tobi described Cee C as ‘Trouble,’ Nina as ‘Naive,’ Alex as ‘Emotional,’ and Miracle as ‘Ambitious Gee’.

Cee C

Cee-C feels Tobi is attractive and Nina is cute. [Credit: Instagram/ CeeCOfficial]

Cee C described Tobi as ‘Attractive,’ Nina as ‘Cute,’ Miracle as ‘Nice,’ and Alex as ‘Drama’.

Alex

BBNaija's Alex says Tobi is trouble for her while Cee C was first an insecure lady but later became troublesome. [Instagram/Alexofficial]

Alex described Cee C as ‘Trouble and Insecure’ Nina as ‘Naive,’ Tobi as ‘Trouble,’ and Miracle as a ‘Flirt and Friend’.

Nina

BBNaija ex-housemate, Nina says Cee C is troublesome and Miracle is just a companion. [Pulse]

Nina described Cee C as ‘Trouble,’ Alex as a ‘Big Baby,’ Tobi as a ‘Competitor,’ and Miracle as a ‘Companion’.