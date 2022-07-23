RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

BBNaija 7: Live updates from 'Level Up' double launch premiere

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

For the first time since the pandemic, a live audience joins host Ebuka for the live double launch premiere.

Ebuka, BBNaija Season 7 host
The show kicked off with a performance from music sensation, Asake followed by an official invitation to the fun and thrills of the 'Level Up' season.

New Big Brother House

Groovy, the first housemate to be introduced this season, ushered us into the newly revamped BBNaija house that's certainly giving nostalgic vibes.

The new house looks very much like Biggie's house from season one and two.

Biggie Introduces new spin

Biggie once again, has something up his sleeves for the unassuming housemates. Ebuka teased a new spin, something involving dices. Fans will have to wait till tomorrow to have our curiosity quelled.

The Ninjas are back!

A lot of the pre-Covid BBNaija fun parts have returned this season. This year, the ninjas are back and better with a lot of mischief up their sleeves.

The stakes are also way higher this year with prizes worth 100 million Naira including a cash prize of 50 million Naira.

Six housemates have been introduced so far with the latest, Amaka sharing her conviction about taking the crown this year.

And another married housemate

The season has introduced Kess, its first married housemate of the season and not so surprisingly, he's promised to leave everything behind. Eyes rolling... Everything? We'll see about that.

In case you missed it: BBNaija 'Level Up': Nigerians react on Twitter over new housemates

Extra channels for the Level Up season

Fans will have more access this season with two newly introduced channels. This year, fans can catch the live show on DSTV channel 199 and GOTV channel 8.

The ultimate premiere launches tomorrow Sunday, July 14 at 7 pm with more housemates expected to join the 12 newly unveiled housemates.

