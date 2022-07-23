BBNaija 'Level Up': Nigerians react on Twitter over new housemates

Nigerians and Africans have waited for one year for the next season of the country's biggest reality TV show, Big Brother Naija.
On Saturday, July 23, 2022, the show premiered with the host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu at the helms of affair.
Trust the organisers of the show as they kicked off the show with a bang.
Some of the housemates were introduced into the house on Saturday night with the remaining housemates expected in the house on Sunday evening.
The housemates who made it to Biggie's house include; Khalid, Beauty, Ilebaye and Groovy. Others are Kess, Amaka, Cyph, Daniella, Pharmsam, Christy O, Byrann and Phyna.
As expected many Nigerians took to Twitter where they reacted to the emergence of the new housemates.
Here are some reactions on Twitter after Biggie introduced the new housemates to the show.
