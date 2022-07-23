BBNaija 'Level Up': Nigerians react on Twitter over new housemates

Trust the organisers of the show as they kicked off the show with a bang.

Some of the housemates were introduced into the house on Saturday night with the remaining housemates expected in the house on Sunday evening.

The housemates who made it to Biggie's house include; Khalid, Beauty, Ilebaye and Groovy. Others are Kess, Amaka, Cyph, Daniella, Pharmsam, Christy O, Byrann and Phyna.

As expected many Nigerians took to Twitter where they reacted to the emergence of the new housemates.