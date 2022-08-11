RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

BBNaija 7: I feel like I'm forcing myself on you - Doyin tells Deji

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The level one housemate recently poured her heart out to Deji for the umpteenth time since the fake housemate arrived.

BBNaija housemates Doyin and Deji [instagram/bigbronaija]
Doyin is officially over her Cyph attraction and now pushing for a spot in Deji's corner. The level one housemate, on Wednesday night, poured her heart out to the fake housemate, while admitting that she felt she was forcing herself on him.

The way I talk to people when I like them is just very different from the way I talk to normal, random people but with you, because you are so sensitive like I have to watch every word I say, every time.

“Feels like I am disturbing, I am stressing you. It's like I am forcing myself on you. Even me talking about it now, I feel like vomiting. Like I am so irritated with myself," Doyin shared with Deji.

Deji is apparently, one of the most sought-after male housemates this season going by the list of female housemates signalling interest in him.

The fake housemate admitted to Biggie during his Tuesday diary session, that Doyin, Chichi and Chomzy have attempted to shoot their shot. He interestingly missed out Allysyn who has been quite vocal about her feelings for him albeit to her pals Diana and Doyin.

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

