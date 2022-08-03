BBNaija 7: Hermes gives me bad vibes - Allysyn

The housemates shared quite a lot with Biggie from the Head of House games to Deji, the newly introduced housemate. During Allysyn's diary session, she shared some interesting thoughts on the week's HoH, Hermes.

According to the housemate, Hermes has persistently served "negative vibes" her way all week. "At times, he can be too much,"Allysyn told Big Brother.

When queried about why she felt that way, Allysyn shared that it could be influenced by her closeness to Adekunle. "He did say he felt kind of way about seeing Adekunle in my bed."

The housemate further revealed that she might consider speaking to Hermes about her she felt. "It might be in my head and it is messing with me because he used to be my guy."