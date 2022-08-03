RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

BBNaija 7: Hermes gives me bad vibes - Allysyn

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

Allysyn shared her opinion of the week's Head of House during her latest diary session.

BBNaija 7 housemate Allysyn [Instagram/bigbronaija]

It's been an afternoon of enlightening revelation in the level one house with the just concluded diary sessions.

The housemates shared quite a lot with Biggie from the Head of House games to Deji, the newly introduced housemate. During Allysyn's diary session, she shared some interesting thoughts on the week's HoH, Hermes.

According to the housemate, Hermes has persistently served "negative vibes" her way all week. "At times, he can be too much,"Allysyn told Big Brother.

When queried about why she felt that way, Allysyn shared that it could be influenced by her closeness to Adekunle. "He did say he felt kind of way about seeing Adekunle in my bed."

The housemate further revealed that she might consider speaking to Hermes about her she felt. "It might be in my head and it is messing with me because he used to be my guy."

Hermes won the HoH games on Monday and guaranteed immunity for the level one house from this week's possible eviction.

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

