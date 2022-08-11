RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

BBNaija 7: That’s so stupid, are we kids here?- Daniella slams Ilebaye over socks

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The housemates got in a heated argument right after their Thursday evening task over a branded socks.

Ilebaye and Daniella, BBNaija season 7 housemates [Instagram/bigbronaija]

Daniella and Ilebaye have had a go at each other, this time over the latter claiming ownership of a pair of socks.

Before things went south, Daniella was caught on camera complaining angrily to Bryann about how Ilebaye raced to snatch the pair of socks from her twice. For a few minutes, Ilebaye who walked in on Daniella’s narration, surprisingly ignored the situation.

Ilebaye’s silence did not last long as she soon fired back, reacting to Daniella calling her a child.

The level two house is interestingly taking the crown for having the most drama so far as no week goes by without a heated exchange in the house.

This week, Ilebaye has been at the top of most fights. Recall that the week began with the housemate clashing with fellow level two housemate, Bryann. Their exchange got a bit personal with Bryann dragging Ilebaye’s parent.

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

