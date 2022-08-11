BBNaija 7: That’s so stupid, are we kids here?- Daniella slams Ilebaye over socks

Before things went south, Daniella was caught on camera complaining angrily to Bryann about how Ilebaye raced to snatch the pair of socks from her twice. For a few minutes, Ilebaye who walked in on Daniella’s narration, surprisingly ignored the situation.

Ilebaye’s silence did not last long as she soon fired back, reacting to Daniella calling her a child.

The level two house is interestingly taking the crown for having the most drama so far as no week goes by without a heated exchange in the house.