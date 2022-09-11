RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

BBNaija 7: Bella & Sheggz issued first strikes

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The season’s Bonnie and Clyde are two more strikes to disqualification.

BBNaija Sheggz and Bella [Instagram/Bigbronaija]
BBNaija Sheggz and Bella [Instagram/Bigbronaija]

Bella’s strike was issued over a fight that saw her accidentally drop a plate of food on Rachel. According to Big Brother, Bella broke the rule of violence by provoking Rachel.

Sheggz, on the other hand, got the strike for blatantly disrespecting Big Brother’s tail of the house instructions.

Recall that Bella came to near blows with Rachel for calling out her man’s generation during their heated exchange.

In case you missed the gist, read:BBNaija 7: Tempers flare as Rachel clashes with “Mr and Mrs Ikoyi”

The housemates had a rough week from butting heads with housemates, jeopardising their fellow housemates’ wager task by refusing to participate and getting into more of their infamous fights.

In addition to the strikes, Biggie’s rider Rachel was issued a warning for the heated argument with Sheggz that sparked Bella’s rice saga.

Meanwhile, Bella is up for possible eviction alongside Chomzy, Bryann, Doyin, Phyna, and Eloswag. At least one of the nominated housemates will exit the house today.

