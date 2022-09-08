RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

BBNaija 7: Tempers flare as Rachel clashes with “Mr and Mrs Ikoyi”

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

A heated exchange has ensued between Biggie’s rider Rachel and the season’s most controversial couple Sheggz and Bella.

Bella, Sheggz and Rachel [Instagram/bigbronaija]
Bella, Sheggz and Rachel [Instagram/bigbronaija]

Expectedly, Rachel went in horns blaring, with choice words that soon degenerated to calling his family out.

Presumably ticked off by the mention of her future in-laws, Bella angrily made to return the plate of food that sparked the initial argument.

Fans have since made several attempts to dissect the video and establish which of the housemates will hear from Big Brother for violating the house rules on provocation.

Sheggz and Bella have earned themselves major backlash over the past weeks for their relationship which has been labelled “triggering” and “abusive” owing to Sheggz’ peculiar way of speaking to Bella during fights.

In spite of their numerous fights, the couple continue to swear their undying devotion to each other with plans for a dream wedding outside the house.

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.
