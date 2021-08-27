RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

BBNaija 2021: Sammie & Liquorose clash over dirty dishes

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The housemates had a heated session over used dishes.

Sammie and Liquorose [Instagram/bigbronaija]

Head of House, Liquorose and Sammie have recorded the first gbas gbos session of the week following their Friday afternoon altercation.

The housemates got into a heated exchange after Liquorose asked Sammie to clean up a pot shortly after making a meal with it. Things heated up fast between the pair after she claimed Sammie ignored her and continued with his meal.

Liquorose and Sammie's altercation comes amid persistent complaints about the untidiness of the kitchen with housemates leaving their dishes unwashed.

Away from the day's gbas gbos session, housemates Maria, Nini and Peace topped the trends following their shocking revelations in the exclusive lounge. Recall the housemates gossiped about housemates Angel, Boma, Michael and Cross.

Authors:

