'Shine Ya Eye' housemates Maria, Nini and Peace appear to have solidified their friendship based on their mutual love for tittle-tattling.
BBNaija 2021: Fans react as Maria, Peace & Nini drag Angel, others in executive lounge
The housemates shared scandalous details in the executive lounge.
On Friday, the besties got maximum spotlight during their exclusive executive lounge session where they spilled major tea on their feelings about other housemates especially Angel.
The housemates got access to the executive lounge after Peace won access and nominated Nini and Angel to enjoy some privacy.
Clearly not a fan of Angel, Maria expressed in clear terms her dislike for Angel, a feeling the other ladies agreed on. They spoke lengthily about Angel's brief moment with Boma and Michael, sometimes resorting to derogatory terms.
The housemates' chit chat has certainly earned them more foes than fans going by Twitter reactions. Viewers have condemned the besties for endorsing the slut shaming of Angel in the house.
Away from Angel, the housemates also shared their thoughts on male housemates they found attractive.
While Peace and Maria agreed that they found Michael attractive, Nini insisted that she didn't as she prefers "manly men". Maria also spoke briefly about having a thing for Cross which finds its way out with the housemates' facial expressions.
