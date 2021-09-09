BBNaija 2021: Saga's team react to alleged 'involuntary exit' comment

According to a statement released on Saga's official handles, the reports are false made by people attempting to distract fans from voting for him.

“It is obvious that some people are working overtime just to tarnish Saga’s image and distract us from VOTING, all because they feel threatened by his strong personality," the statement read.

"It has come to our notice that false information has been making rounds on social media concerning a statement Saga made. This is to notify the public that Saga never said such a thing and his head is very much in the game as expressed during his diary session on (Monday?) This act is to discourage fans from voting and distract his team. Kindly take this as a formal notice debunking such rumors."

While there is no video evidence proving the housemate made the comment, he did tell Biggie during his diary session a few weeks ago that he would have rejected Liquorose' deputy HOH offer if Nini had turned down his invitation to share the HOH lounge.

Saga is up for possible eviction this Sunday alongside Liquorose, Queen, Jackie B, Jaypaul, Saskay and Whitemoney.