BBNaija 2021: Saga says he would have rejected DHOH role for Nini

In a chat with Big Brother during his Wednesday diary session, Saga revealed that he would have rejected Liquorose's Deputy HOH nomination had Nini turned down the offer to share the luxurious lounge with him.

Saga's statement certainly comes as no surprise going by a new video currently making the rounds. In the video, the couple appear to be enjoying the privacy of the HOH lounge going by their under the sheet movement which had fans speculating about how far they went.