BBNaija 2021: Saga says he would have rejected DHOH role for Nini

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The housemate has once again opened up to Biggie about his feelings for Nini.

Big Brother Naija housemate Saga [Instagram/bigbronaija]

'Shine Ya Eye' housemate Saga has shared how he would have been the first in Big Brother Naija history to turn down a deputy head of house appointment.

In a chat with Big Brother during his Wednesday diary session, Saga revealed that he would have rejected Liquorose's Deputy HOH nomination had Nini turned down the offer to share the luxurious lounge with him.

Saga's statement certainly comes as no surprise going by a new video currently making the rounds. In the video, the couple appear to be enjoying the privacy of the HOH lounge going by their under the sheet movement which had fans speculating about how far they went.

While Saga has been quite vocal about his feelings for Nini, the mixed-race Edo born housemate has maintained that she has a relationship outside the house. Despite Nini's talk of a relationship outside the house,

