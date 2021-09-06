RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

BBNaija 2021: Emmanuel wins Head Of House games

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

Formally up for eviction, Emmanuel earned immunity by winning the week's HOH games.

Emmanuel [Instagram/bigbronaija]

The Head of House games for the week has seen housemate, Emmanuel emerge winner with Pere in second place.

Recommended articles

In line with Biggie's new twist for the week, the winner of the week's HOH games if nominated for possible eviction automatically earns immunity while the first runner-up earns the veto power.

Emmanuel emerged the winner of the games lasting one minutes 30 seconds with 26 points while Pere came in second place with 15 points.

Upon instructions to employ his veto power, Pere saved himself and replaced with Queen (following Biggie's rule of selecting housemates not already in the nomination list).

In addition to Emmanuel's HOH win, the housemate gets 250 Abeg Naira and 200 BBToken alongside access to the luxurious HOH lounge with his nominated deputy, Liquorose.

Expectedly, Queen struggled with accepting Pere's veto decision and threatened to get her pound of flesh if she makes it to the next week.

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BBNaija 2021: Emmanuel wins Head Of House games

BBNaija 2021: Pere, Saga, Liquorose, Emmanuel, Jackie B, Jaypaul, Saskay & Whitemoney up for eviction

Cardi B and hubby Offset welcome 2nd child

'Work on yourself bro' - OAP Daddy Freeze advises BBNaija's Boma

Nollywood actor Ibrahim Suleiman recounts how a close friend cost him a movie role

BBNaija 2021: Nini and Saga declare Boma an 'Idiot' for getting evicted

AGN president Emeka Rollas declares BBN evictees unfit for Nollywood

Actress Georgina Onuoha calls for prayers for troubled marriages

Toke Makinwa says ex-husband asked for his dinner immediately after confessing to cheating on her