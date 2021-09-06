BBNaija 2021: Emmanuel wins Head Of House games

In line with Biggie's new twist for the week, the winner of the week's HOH games if nominated for possible eviction automatically earns immunity while the first runner-up earns the veto power.

Emmanuel emerged the winner of the games lasting one minutes 30 seconds with 26 points while Pere came in second place with 15 points.

Upon instructions to employ his veto power, Pere saved himself and replaced with Queen (following Biggie's rule of selecting housemates not already in the nomination list).

In addition to Emmanuel's HOH win, the housemate gets 250 Abeg Naira and 200 BBToken alongside access to the luxurious HOH lounge with his nominated deputy, Liquorose.