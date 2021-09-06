With only a few more weeks to the finale, eight housemates have been nominated for possible eviction.
BBNaija 2021: Pere, Saga, Liquorose, Emmanuel, Jackie B, Jaypaul, Saskay & Whitemoney up for eviction
Pere and Emmanuel earned their immunity by winning this week's HOH games.
In a surprising new twist, Biggie announced nominations hours before the head of house game. The new twist also spotted a change in immunity process that priory allowed the HOH instant immunity.
For the week, Pere, Saga, Liquorose, Emmanuel, Whitemoney, Saskay, former heads of house Jackie B and Jaypaul are up for possible eviction. Any of the nominated housemate who wins the Head of House games automatically earns their immunity. Unsurprisingly for most, Pere and Saga emerged the most nominated with four and five votes respectively.
Here is a look at how the housemates voted:
Angel: Emmanuel and Saga
Emmanuel: Yousef and Jackie B
Cross: Saga and Liquorose
Pere: Angel and Whitemoney
Queen: Saskay and Pere
Saga: Jackie B and Jaypaul
Liquorose: Saga and Cross
Whitemoney: Saga and Saskay
Nini: Pere and Jaypaul
Jaypaul: Nini and Pere
Jackie B: Pere and Saga
Saskay: Whitemoney and Liquorose
Yousef: Emmanuel and Queen
