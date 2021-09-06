RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

BBNaija 2021: Pere, Saga, Liquorose, Emmanuel, Jackie B, Jaypaul, Saskay & Whitemoney up for eviction

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

Pere and Emmanuel earned their immunity by winning this week's HOH games.

Eight have been nominated for possible eviction

With only a few more weeks to the finale, eight housemates have been nominated for possible eviction.

In a surprising new twist, Biggie announced nominations hours before the head of house game. The new twist also spotted a change in immunity process that priory allowed the HOH instant immunity.

For the week, Pere, Saga, Liquorose, Emmanuel, Whitemoney, Saskay, former heads of house Jackie B and Jaypaul are up for possible eviction. Any of the nominated housemate who wins the Head of House games automatically earns their immunity. Unsurprisingly for most, Pere and Saga emerged the most nominated with four and five votes respectively.

Here is a look at how the housemates voted:

Angel: Emmanuel and Saga

Emmanuel: Yousef and Jackie B

Cross: Saga and Liquorose

Pere: Angel and Whitemoney

Queen: Saskay and Pere

Saga: Jackie B and Jaypaul

Liquorose: Saga and Cross

Whitemoney: Saga and Saskay

Nini: Pere and Jaypaul

Jaypaul: Nini and Pere

Jackie B: Pere and Saga

Saskay: Whitemoney and Liquorose

Yousef: Emmanuel and Queen

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

