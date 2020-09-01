Week seven kicked off with interesting new changes to the Lockdown game especially with the eviction and nomination style.

Following the head of house games, Biggie called the housemates into the diary room for their first Monday night nominations.

Each of the housemates had the chance to nominate at least two housemates for possible eviction.

Lucy, who was the first to check in with Biggie, nominated Nengi and TrikyTee. At the end of the nomination session, Lucy, Kiddwaya, Laycon, Nengi, Vee and TrikyTee were put up for possible eviction for the week.

See some Twitter reactions: