Week seven's head of house games has seen Erica emerge winner, her second win since the show kicked off.

The Head of House games spotted a few additions to its usual dice game and saw Erica beat the housemates to the highest spot.

It appears the week kicked off with a few changes to the game. This time, Biggie instructed the newest head of house to select her deputy in one minute as opposed to the 20-minute timeline from preceding weeks.

For her deputy, Erica nominated Prince and they both selected TrikyTee and Dorathy as guests with limited access to the HOH lounge.

As has been the norm, each week's HOH and deputy enjoy privileges ranging from immunity from the week's eviction as well as exclusive access to the luxurious HOH lounge.

Erica's win comes in the wake of Ozo's reign as HOH for week six. The former HOH selected his love interest, Nengi as his deputy.