It looks like we might have found our first lovebirds in the Big Brother house and we are talking about the sexy video vixen, Mercy and the fashion entrepreneur, Gedoni.

The gist is that the two have found comfort in each other and they can't seem to get enough of cuddling each other.

Mercy, who apparently looks more interested the in the tall and dark Gedoni might be marking her territory as she held him tight while the housemates gather in the house in their second day in the house.

Gedoni, even though looks slow on getting the vibes on his new love interest, appears to be playing along. This might be one of the most beautiful and interesting romance stories we will be seeing in the Big Brother house.

Is this a strategy for these guys or are they actually beginning to have feelings for each other? This might be too early for us to conclude but they sure do look good together.