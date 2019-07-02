Nelson has emerged the winner of the Endurance Challenge in the Big Brother house.

The challenge called 'Bet9ja Endurance Challenge,' saw the housemates take part in a challenge where they were divided into two groups.

The first group consisted of all the female housemates who Big Brother tagged 'The Distractors' and the other group had the guys who were tagged as 'The Heros'. The gamed involved the male housemates holding a ball each above their head without allowing it to move or fall.

'The Distractors' had one job only which was to do everything possible to distract the guys and make the sure they fail at the task. It didn't take long before the male housemates began to give up on the obviously strenuous task.

After 40 minutes the last men standing were Frodd and Nelson. However, Frodd couldn't withstand the pressure of the game living Nelson as the last man standing.

After the game, the male housemates played another game where five coins were placed under 10 cups. However, there were ten cups which meant, only five cups had coins attached to them.

The housemates who were able to find a coin were told to hold on to the coin. Here are coin winners of the cup challenge

Seyi - 20

Gedoni - 10

Fred - 100

Frodd - 10

Omashola - 30

Tuoyo - 50