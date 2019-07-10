This year's edition of your favourite reality TV show, Big Brother Naija has seen a lot of people been won over by various housemates.

Its just two weeks into the reality TV show and some of these housemates have already started giving everyone a reason to watch the show. From the conflicts to the diary session and even tiny bits of romantic affections shown by some of them, it has been an interesting ride.

So guys, here is what happened on day 9 of your favourite reality TV show that you should know.

Thelma and Esther's heated argument

Esther and Thelma from all indications aren't really fans of each other and this came to play on day 9. The housemates had gathered to come up with ideas for drama rehearsals, while that was going on, Thelma and Esther got into a heated argument. The argument rose after Esther had confronted Thelma over the use of the word 'imbecile' which according to her is a very sensitive word and topic. Thelma, however, didn't take Esther's statement kindly as she challenged her.

It took the other housemates to calm the tension down as the screaming and shouting match between the two ladies disrupted the drama plans. All efforts made by Tuoyo to reconcile both housemates proved abortive as they both refused to call a truce...does this mean we have our first Big Brother rivals?

The animal costumes

All housemates received a special package from Big Brother on day 9 and it wasn't just your ordinary package. They all got costumes of different animals which was part of the plan for the task ahead. Even though they all looked funny wearing the costumes, it didn't take long before they all settled into the outfits and continued their routine for the day.

The Dairy session

Everyone loves the Diary session as it gives fans to see their favourite housemate have a personal time with Big Brother. There are a few housemates who have become favourites when it comes to visiting the diary room. Omashola and Ike appear to be the viewers favourite as they always trend on social media every time they visit the dairy room.

Day 9 wasn't any different as Omashola in his natural frisky and humourous manner gave everyone a reason to laugh while answering questions at the diary room. One shocking diary room revelation was the moment KimOprah said she likes Omashola. That became a trending topic on social media as many felt she was only trying to get votes from the viewers since she is up for eviction.

The animal farm

Well, Big Brother in his usual manner gave the housemates a rather noisy task to perform later in the night on day 10. Recall that during the diary sessions, Biggie had instructed the housemates to get ready to make sounds like the animals whose costumes they were wearing at the sound of the buzzer.

Trust the housemates as they complied when the buzzer went off. Even though it was a very noisy and funny task, the housemates gave it their best. It didn't come as a surprise that the housemates were able to pull this through...as they say 'The game is the game.'