The arrival of four additional housemates to the Big Brother house is already making some of the housemates uneasy.

Last night while some of the ladies gathered to chat, they expressed their mixed feelings over the new additions to the house. Diane, Mercy, and Esther who have formed a united front got talking about their new competition.

Diane started by talking about how she likes Venita Akpofure's acting skills, having seen some of her movies. Esther was quick to tell her not to be open with her admiration, to which Diane agreed.

Esther, on the other hand, said she doesn't remember anything about Venita's career. Diane then went on to say that she is trying to stop thinking about the new twist to the game after the introduction of the new housemates.

According to her, the thoughts of it is messing with her head but she thanked Big Brother for bringing light-skinned guys because she doesn't have a thing for them which will keep her in check.

Esther also said the new guys are short and light-skinned which was going to make it impossible for her to get attracted to any of them.

Four new housemates were introduced into the Big Brother house in a space of two days which according to Biggie was a plot twist to the game. The newly introduced housemates are Venita Akpofure, Elozonam, Enkay and Joe.