News of the sequel comes amid reports that the original film was recently licensed by streaming platform, Amazon Prime.

Jim Iyke, who doubles as the film’s lead and executive producer, recently hosted a watch party in Lagos to celebrate the streaming deal.

Directed by Moses Inwang and produced by Darlington Abuda, the film follows the story of Frank Orji (played by Jim Iyke), a successful businessman who embarks on a revenge-thirsty journey after getting excessively bullied by internet trolls. Iyke is joined by Chiwetalu Agu, Osas Ighodaro, Patience Ozokwo, Sharon Ooja, Benjamin Touitou in supporting roles.