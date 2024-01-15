ADVERTISEMENT
Ayo Edebiri wins Best Actress in a Comedy at 2024 Critics Choice Awards

Dennis Da-ala Mirilla

Edebiri won for her role as Sydney Adamu, in the Hulu series, The Bear.

Ayo Edebiri wins best actress in a comedy at 2024 Critics Choice Awards [Getty Images]
The Nigerian-American actress, writer and standup comedian last night took home the award for Best Actress in a Comedy Series at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards for her role as Sydney Adamu, in the Hulu series The Bear.

The show pierces into the lives of a corner sandwich joint with a kitchen that starts to operate like the Michelin star restaurants of the elite New York culinary world.

Receiving her award, she opted for a tone of gratitude. "Thank you so much to the critics for this," she said. She also thanked the cast and crew of the show and writers.

Then she thanked her family in Barbados, Nigeria and "Ireland in many ways." The Ireland reference comes after she was mistaken to have been Irish after an interview in which she used an Irish accent.

So had spoken to Letterboxd about preparing to stars in the movie, The Banshees of Inisherin, which led her to live in Ireland for a while. In the interview, she jokingly used an Irish accent to speak about he role as "Jenny the Donkey," leading to the mischaracterisation. She didn't end up staring in the film.

Edebiri has earlier this month won Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy for the same role at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards.

Breaking away from the statin Prada dress she wore to the Oscars, she opted for a white pant suit from The Row, decked with dark sunglasses.

Edebiri is also nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series at the Emmy Awards happening this night for the same role in The Bear.

