Apart from entertainment, here are 5 reasons you should watch movies

Babatunde Lawal

When people say things like "I don't like watching movies" I bleed in my heart. The next minute, I'm calculating and looking for reasons why a person wouldn't like to watch movies.

Friends watching a movie

Some claim to love reading books and prefer it to seeing movies. The place of books cannot be taken by films and vice versa. Shedding a tear after a good movie, beaming with laughter during or after seeing a good movie, all these are therapeutic and cannot be diminished when discussing the role of films.

Now, let's take a look at some other reason why watching a film is actually good for you.

Watching movies can help you boost your emotional sensitivity. One can become more empathetic from watching a film. Other feelings or emotions can also be triggered just by seeing a good film.

Over the years, films have served as the best advisor for some of us. Remember, film is a humane art and at its core is the intention to redefine humanity. So, watching a good film has its own way of inspiring or motivating a person. It can toggle them in action.

It is not an exaggeration to say that films have played the role of a therapist for a lot of people. Watching a film can trigger an array of emotion; joy, hope, happiness, tolerance etc.

Many times, when we see ourselves in the characters on screen and we witness their journey, it feels like ours and in them solving their problems, we solve ours.

Though exhaustive, film can help us in those moments when we need a break. When we need a break from all of the hardships that have permeated our lives.

Watching a good film can take you on a journey that can take away all of these problems and get you thinking properly again.

Films like Star Wars have proven to be useful as tools that broaden our mind and shape our realities.

Doing this, films help us to sharpen our minds and we can fine-tune our minds to become much more imaginative. This imagination is the mother of creation

Babátúndé Lawal is a director, writer for several media which includes: screen, stage, & social media. He is a film reviewer and scholar, a researcher, a filmmaker, and part-time actor. He is a graduate of the Department of Theatre Arts and Music, Theatre Unit, Lagos State University.

