Apart from entertainment, here are 5 reasons you should watch movies

Now, let's take a look at some other reason why watching a film is actually good for you.

1) Emotional Intelligence

Watching movies can help you boost your emotional sensitivity. One can become more empathetic from watching a film. Other feelings or emotions can also be triggered just by seeing a good film.

2) Source of Inspiration or Motivation

Over the years, films have served as the best advisor for some of us. Remember, film is a humane art and at its core is the intention to redefine humanity. So, watching a good film has its own way of inspiring or motivating a person. It can toggle them in action.

3) Films as therapy

It is not an exaggeration to say that films have played the role of a therapist for a lot of people. Watching a film can trigger an array of emotion; joy, hope, happiness, tolerance etc.

Many times, when we see ourselves in the characters on screen and we witness their journey, it feels like ours and in them solving their problems, we solve ours.

4) Film as an avenue to escape harsh realities

Though exhaustive, film can help us in those moments when we need a break. When we need a break from all of the hardships that have permeated our lives.

Watching a good film can take you on a journey that can take away all of these problems and get you thinking properly again.

5) Film as a tool to boost imagination

Films like Star Wars have proven to be useful as tools that broaden our mind and shape our realities.