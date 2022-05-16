AMVCA8 Trailblazer Teniola Aladese recounts getting tricked to attend award

Teniola Aladese is opening up about her surprise AMVCA Trailblazer award.
The Soólè actress recently took to Twitter with details of her Saturday win. In the thread, she revealed she had no plans to attend but was tricked by the awards' producers.
"First off, I wasn’t even going to go for the AMVCAs this year. I was just going to sit in bed, study scripts and eat my pap and akara in peace and solitude," the actress wrote. "But yesterday morning, I got tricked by the producers of the event, who I’m familiar with at Africa Magic, to come in for a meeting for a character I was being supposedly pitched as, on one of the network’s shows."
Alongside her win, Aladese was awarded $2000 presented by Hollywood stars Tasha and Sidra Smith.
"Got to the event at 8:40pm. Now imagine my shock when it’s time to hear who won the trailblazer award, and I hear @tasha4realsmith @sidrasmithofficial reading out a biography that everyone around me is explaining to me, is mine. And I’m being told to get on stage," the actress continued on Twitter.
Awarded to breakout stars, the trailblazer award is one of the spotlighted categories of the AMVCA. The 2020 awardee was 'Living In Bondage: Breaking Free' star JideKene Achufusi.
