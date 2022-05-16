RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

AMVCA8 Trailblazer Teniola Aladese recounts getting tricked to attend award

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu
Teniola Aladese [Instagram/theteniola]
Teniola Aladese [Instagram/theteniola]

The Soólè actress recently took to Twitter with details of her Saturday win. In the thread, she revealed she had no plans to attend but was tricked by the awards' producers.

Recommended articles

"First off, I wasn’t even going to go for the AMVCAs this year. I was just going to sit in bed, study scripts and eat my pap and akara in peace and solitude," the actress wrote. "But yesterday morning, I got tricked by the producers of the event, who I’m familiar with at Africa Magic, to come in for a meeting for a character I was being supposedly pitched as, on one of the network’s shows."

Alongside her win, Aladese was awarded $2000 presented by Hollywood stars Tasha and Sidra Smith.

"Got to the event at 8:40pm. Now imagine my shock when it’s time to hear who won the trailblazer award, and I hear @tasha4realsmith @sidrasmithofficial reading out a biography that everyone around me is explaining to me, is mine. And I’m being told to get on stage," the actress continued on Twitter.

Awarded to breakout stars, the trailblazer award is one of the spotlighted categories of the AMVCA. The 2020 awardee was 'Living In Bondage: Breaking Free' star JideKene Achufusi.

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

‘Bridgerton’ season 3 takes surprising new twist, deviates from book order

‘Bridgerton’ season 3 takes surprising new twist, deviates from book order

AMVCA8 Trailblazer Teniola Aladese recounts getting tricked to attend award

AMVCA8 Trailblazer Teniola Aladese recounts getting tricked to attend award

Davido is standing strong in his newest single feat: The samples

Davido is standing strong in his newest single feat: The samples

On 'Loving You' Zinoleesky continues his fantastic musical run

On 'Loving You' Zinoleesky continues his fantastic musical run

Majid Michel confesses to stealing Taxi driver's money to pay him

Majid Michel confesses to stealing Taxi driver's money to pay him

Moët & Chandon lights up the celebrations at the 2022 AMVCA After Party

Moët & Chandon lights up the celebrations at the 2022 AMVCA After Party

Sina Rambo welcomes baby girl with wife

Sina Rambo welcomes baby girl with wife

With ‘Overdose’ Mavin Records is back to their all-star era

With ‘Overdose’ Mavin Records is back to their all-star era

On ‘Last Last’ Burna Boy sings about heartbreak in an appealing way

On ‘Last Last’ Burna Boy sings about heartbreak in an appealing way

Trending

5 characters from 'Blood Sisters' that got fans buzzing

Ramsey Nouah in 'Blood Sisters' [Netflix]

AMVCA8: the full list of winners [Live]

AMVCA edition 8 entry announcement [Africa Magic]

‘Blood Sisters’ hits new milestone, makes Netflix’s top 10 list of TV shows

‘Blood Sisters’ Netflix series [Netflix]

Blood Sisters: Abudu’s middle finger to the NFVCB [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Gabriel Afolayan in 'Blood Sisters' [Instagram/maurice_sam]