AMVCA8 Trailblazer Teniola Aladese recounts getting tricked to attend award

"First off, I wasn’t even going to go for the AMVCAs this year. I was just going to sit in bed, study scripts and eat my pap and akara in peace and solitude," the actress wrote. "But yesterday morning, I got tricked by the producers of the event, who I’m familiar with at Africa Magic, to come in for a meeting for a character I was being supposedly pitched as, on one of the network’s shows."

Alongside her win, Aladese was awarded $2000 presented by Hollywood stars Tasha and Sidra Smith.

"Got to the event at 8:40pm. Now imagine my shock when it’s time to hear who won the trailblazer award, and I hear @tasha4realsmith @sidrasmithofficial reading out a biography that everyone around me is explaining to me, is mine. And I’m being told to get on stage," the actress continued on Twitter.