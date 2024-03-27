Jidekene jokes about not getting AMVCA nomination for 'A Tribe Called Judah'

The AMVCA announced nominations for numerous categories on Sunday, March 24, 2024, ahead of the main ceremony in May, and it included many notable actors in films produced over the past year.

A Tribe Called Judah, produced by Funke Akindele, was a hit with audiences and grossed over ₦1.4 billion in cinemas. The film won five nominations on Sunday night, but Achufusi, despite playing a central role, missed out.

Nollywood fans immediately expressed displeasure with other notable AMVCA omissions of the night, especially the snub of Chimezie Imo for his defining role in Breath of Life, and Achufusi's co-star, Tobi Makinde.

But Achufusi appears displeased that fans haven't advocated for him in a similar manner, and he made his feelings known via his Twitter account on Wednesday, March 27.

"After delivering stellar performances in 2 of the top 3 films of 2024 but your snub isn't trending," he posted. He further asked what Imo and Makinde "put for una soup" for their notable snub to trend.

A Tribe Called Judah's nominations went to Akindele for Best Lead Actress, Timini Egbuson for Best Supporting Actor, Feyisayo Oyebisi for Best Makeup, and Akindele, Collins Okoh and Akinlabi Ishola for Best Writing. The action drama also earned a Best Movie nomination, going head-to-head with Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti, Breath of Life, Over the Bridge, Blood Vessel, also starring Achufusi, The Black Book and Mami Wata.