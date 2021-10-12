Starring Lucy Ameh in the lead role alongside Clarion Chukwurah, Ali Nuhu, the feature film follows the coming of age story of the 16th century warrior queen.

The trailer which first debuted in 2017 hints on the plot which takes on Queen Amina's personal journey through love, failures and triumphs.

News of the Izu Ojukwu directed film finally landing a public release met a warm reaction from film lovers last week. The long-awaited film was due to be released in 2017.

While no reason was given for the delay, the film's trailer sparked positive reaction online due to its impeccable production design and picture quality.

The film was sponsored by Nigeria's Bank of Industry (BOI) and shot in 2015. Post production was reportedly done in Europe.