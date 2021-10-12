RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Watch the official trailer for Izu Ojukwu's 'Amina'

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The historical drama based on Queen Amina of Zazzau launches on Netflix on November 4.

Lucy Ameh stars in the lead role as Queen Amina [JudithAudusblog]
Lucy Ameh stars in the lead role as Queen Amina [JudithAudusblog]

Netflix has premiered the official trailer for Izu Ojukwu's long anticipated film 'Amina' ahead of its November premiere.

Recommended articles

Starring Lucy Ameh in the lead role alongside Clarion Chukwurah, Ali Nuhu, the feature film follows the coming of age story of the 16th century warrior queen.

The trailer which first debuted in 2017 hints on the plot which takes on Queen Amina's personal journey through love, failures and triumphs.

News of the Izu Ojukwu directed film finally landing a public release met a warm reaction from film lovers last week. The long-awaited film was due to be released in 2017.

While no reason was given for the delay, the film's trailer sparked positive reaction online due to its impeccable production design and picture quality.

The film was sponsored by Nigeria's Bank of Industry (BOI) and shot in 2015. Post production was reportedly done in Europe.

Watch the official Netflix trailer:

www.instagram.com

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

“We both find it arousing – Husband & wife urge their 2 children to continue incestuous sex

“We both find it arousing” – Husband & wife urge their 2 children to continue incestuous sex

Maxwell Kofi Jumah’s son marries Akufo-Addo’s 3rd daughter at the presidency (videos & photos)

Maxwell Kofi Jumah’s son marries Akufo-Addo’s 3rd daughter at the presidency (videos & photos)

‘The editors didn’t do their job’ - Nikki Samonas reacts to her steamy sex scene with Jim Iyke

‘The editors didn’t do their job’ - Nikki Samonas reacts to her steamy sex scene with Jim Iyke

How long should sex last before climaxing? Here are all the facts and myths

How long should sex last before climaxing? Here are all the facts and myths

'Forgive me for kissing in the house, it was a wrong move' - BBNaija's Tega appeals to Nigerians for forgiveness

'Forgive me for kissing in the house, it was a wrong move' - BBNaija's Tega appeals to Nigerians for forgiveness

Regina Daniels celebrates birthday with hubby and son in Jordan

Regina Daniels celebrates birthday with hubby and son in Jordan

“I’m very sorry mum & dad – Ghanaian lady caught on camera 'serving' blowjob in nightclub

“I’m very sorry mum & dad” – Ghanaian lady caught on camera 'serving' blowjob in nightclub

R. Kelly’s music sales increases over 500% after guilty sex crimes verdict

R. Kelly’s music sales increases over 500% after guilty sex crimes verdict

NDC officer vanishes after allegedly impregnating daughter & aborting the pregnancy

NDC officer vanishes after allegedly impregnating daughter & aborting the pregnancy

Trending

‘The editors didn’t do their job’ - Nikki Samonas reacts to her steamy sex scene with Jim Iyke

Jim Iyke and Nikki Samonas scene in My First Wife

Joke Silva debunks Olu Jacobs death rumours, says actor is 'hale and hearty'

Olu Jacobs and Joke Silva [Instagram/AjokeSilva]

BBNaija 2021: We are in love - Emmanuel declares intentions for Liquorose

BBNaija Emmanuel and Liquorose [Instagram]

Actress Adunni Ade reveals how she was molested on set

Adunni Adw [Instagram/IamAdunniAde]