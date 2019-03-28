Big Brother Naija Reunion show entered the tenth day after it started on Monday, March 18, 2019.

In the edition, Ebuka addressed the alliances in the Big Brother Naija season 3 edition themed 'Double Wahala House.'

Anto, Alex, Dee One, K Brule, Bam Bam, Teddy A, Tobi, Princess and Rico Swavey took the front seat while gaining main attention of the viewers on the tenth day of the BBNaija Reunion show.

The Big Brother Naija Reunion show has all your faves, aside Miracle, and the BBNaija's third winner.

As usual, if you missed last night's show, no need to worry. We have got you covered.

Here are the major highlights that you might have missed at Big Brother Naija Reunion show Day 10.

Dee One ruffles Princess over her American accent

The highlight of the Big Brother Naija Reunion show Day 10 were the banters between Dee One and Princess. Dee One had all the time to ruffle Princess over her sudden American accent. The comedian insists Princess has been unreal and is picking up an American accent for the camera. Princess claims otherwise but Dee One won't stop as he claims Bitto and Princess are the two ex-housemates who lied most in the Big Brother Naija Double Wahala.

Tobi says he would be cool if Cee-c had won

Tobi wowed Ebuka and other housemates when he said he would have been cool with the viewers' decision if Cee-c had won the Big Brother Naija season 3 instead of Miracle. When he tried explaining his reasons, the ex-housemates present all made different faces as well as Ebuka, who didn't seem to believe Tobi's submission. Tobi also explained that there was no strategy employed by himself, Alex and Miracle other than the obvious fact that they are all free spirited.

Rico Swavey explains why he had long diary sessions

Rico Swavey has explained why he had one of the longest diary sessions at the Big Brother Naija Double Wahala edition. Rico said he was told by his mum to always pour his heart out to Biggie every time he gets to the diary room as only Biggie loves him dearly. He went further to say the kitchen and the diary session were the two places he had to unbottle all that he has on his mind.