Hosted by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, the Big Brother Naija Reunion show features only ex-housemates of the third season tagged, ‘Double Wahala.’

Cee-c, Alex, Nina, Miracle, Leo, Dee One, Rico Swavey, Angel, Bitto, and Anto were the first 10 housemates to be introduced back into the BBNaija Reunion show.

Scheduled to hold for 14 days - between Monday, March 18, 2019, and Sunday, March 31, 2019 - the Reunion show continues today with the introduction of 10 other ex-housemates.

The Big Brother Naija Reunion show kicked off ahead of the opening of the 2019 edition of Big Brother Naija.

ALSO READ: Tobi, Cee-c, Miracle, Alex reunite for Big Brother Naija Reunion show

The BBNaija season three tagged ‘Double Wahala’ was one of the editions characterised with so much drama, love, and tactics.

From Cee-c and Tobi’s on and off relationship to fights between Alex, Cee-c, Anto and Lolu’s casual relationship, Miracle and Nina’s love story, and other housemates.

The short clip from the upcoming reunion, Ifu Ennada is seen in a rage while Alex tries to calm her down and a security aide takes charge. The ex-housemate seem to be angry with the host for three editions, Ebuka.

ALSO READ: Big Brother Naija holds a reunion for Cee-c, Tobi, and others

Meanwhile, for the 2019 Big Brother Naija, a new twist in the reality TV show has seen fans voting in one housemate.