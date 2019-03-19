Hosted by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, the Big Brother Naija Reunion show features only ex-housemates of the third season tagged, ‘Double Wahala.’

Cee-c, Alex, Nina, Miracle, Leo, Dee One, Rico Swavey, Angel, Bitto, and Anto were the first 10 housemates to be introduced back into the BBNaija Reunion show.

Bitto, Lolu, Rico Swavey, Dee One and Tobi Bakre are ready for Big Brother Naija Reunion show. [Instagram/bigbronaija]

Scheduled to hold for 14 days - between Monday, March 18, 2019, and Sunday, March 31, 2019 - the Reunion show continues today with the introduction of 10 other ex-housemates.

The Big Brother Naija Reunion show kicked off ahead of the opening of the 2019 edition of Big Brother Naija. 

The BBNaija season three tagged ‘Double Wahala’ was one of the editions characterised with so much drama, love, and tactics.

From Cee-c and Tobi’s on and off relationship to fights between Alex, Cee-c, Anto and Lolu’s casual relationship, Miracle and Nina’s love story, and other housemates.

The short clip from the upcoming reunion, Ifu Ennada is seen in a rage while Alex tries to calm her down and a security aide takes charge. The ex-housemate seem to be angry with the host for three editions, Ebuka.

Meanwhile, for the 2019 Big Brother Naija, a new twist in the reality TV show has seen fans voting in one housemate.