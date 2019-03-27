The ex-housemates agreed that they felt genuine attraction towards each other but it was crystal clear that they weren't compatible.

Cee-c confessed to wanting Tobi all to himself while Tobi said he is a socialite who believes in socialising with everybody.

However, Ebuka Obi Uchendu jolted Cee-c, Tobi and eight other housemates present when he showed two clips of Cee-c and Tobi enjoying a kiss and tight cuddle in the store room and in the bed.

Tobi said the though he kissed and felt the moment but he was already drifting away from Cee-c. Cee-c disagreed with Tobi saying she made the move knowing well that Tobi wanted it and she was glad she did make the move.

Other housemates were surprised as none of the ex-housemates except Lolu saw the private moments Tobi and Cee-c shared during their stay in the house.

Big Brother Naija Reunion show entered the ninth day after it started on Monday, March 18, 2019.

The explosive moments surfaced during Ebuka's hearty discussion with the 10 female ex-housemates.