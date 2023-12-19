Cast of 'Agu,' Showmax's legal drama series, is filled with Nollywood royalty

Agu isn't just another legal drama; it's a star-studded spectacle, and we've got the rundown on the powerhouse cast that's about to take Nollywood by storm.

Kanayo O Kanayo as Etim Inyang

Brace yourselves for the legendary Kanayo O Kanayo, stepping into the shoes of the witty yet mysterious lawyer, Etim Inyang. He has a strained relationship with his daughter, Victoria, and is sure to have some alcohol around him.

Kanayo made his debut movie appearance in 1992 with Living in Bondage. He has starred in over 100 films and was nominated in 2008 for the Africa Movie Academy Award (AMAA) for Best Actor for his role in the movie Across the Niger.

With a filmography that practically defines Nollywood, Kanayo promises to bring his trademark charm and gravitas to this captivating series.

Nonso Odogwu as Pius

Enter Nonso Odogwu, the actor behind Pius, a man of principles accused of murdering his best friend, Felix. He is a man who believes in the power of traditional religion as well as man’s ability to harness and use that power.

Pius wants to be a free man and believes that even though he killed his friend, Felix, he did not murder him.

Odogwu's portrayal is a testament to his nuanced acting, navigating the complexities of man-slaughter, and murder. He’s been in movies like Strangers, Light In The Dark, and This Is My Desire.

Ruby Okezie as Victoria Atem

Meet the rising star, Ruby Okezie, as she takes on the role of Victoria Atem, a determined young woman on a mission. Ruby's ascent in Nollywood, seen in hits like My Siblings and I, Merry Men, and Far From Home, sets the stage for a performance that's bound to steal the show. She is quickly becoming one of the most sought-after actresses in Nollywood.

Iretiola Doyle as Lola Lateef Simpson

The indomitable Iretiola Doyle steps into the shoes of Lola Lateef Simpson aka LS, a character dripping with ambition and ruthlessness. A Tinsel regular and a seasoned actress, Doyle's performance adds layers of intrigue to the series. Her filmography is massive spanning several movies and TV series including, The Wedding Party, The Black Book, The Origin: Madam Koi Koi, and Fifty.

Mofe Duncan as Sola Awolade

