Africa StarX debuts first sports reality show, announces call for entries

In a press unveiling, which held in Ikeja, Lagos on August 30, 2022, Benjamin Peters Africa StarX MD, revealed details of the reality show.

“It is with joy and delight that we open the portal for submission of entries for the first edition of the Africa StarX, where professionals and the general public will be determining that next big basketball star," Peters said.

"The project has been designed as a platform to give opportunities to talented sportsmen to showcase their talents and get to the zenith of their careers through management and endorsement deals that we would be providing for the eventual winner."

The event also had in attendance, Olanrewaju Bamidele Jaiyeola of Honeywell Flour Mill PLC, the VP of Nigeria Basketball Federation; Babs Ogunade, Omotayo Henry Adeniyi; the project lead, Phillip Braide, Ogoh Odaudu, and Kolade Adu.

Pulse Nigeria

The maiden season will see sports journalist Femi Adefeso headline the show as host while Ogoh Odaudu, Chris Nomingo, Taiye Adeniyi, Shola Shomala, Adewunmi Aderemi, and Abdullrahman Mohammed join as coaches for the participants.

Speaking on the format, the project coordinator and lead, Henry Omotayo disclosed that for the season, participants with interests in basketball, across the country, will be picked through entry submission on the website between August 31, 2022, and September 30, 2022.

“Physical auditions will follow immediately after the entry submissions in Abuja, Port Harcourt, Kaduna, Enugu, and Lagos after which a team of coaches will select the last 25 both male and female, that will enter the house to participate in the show. The 25 participants are expected to bond and engage in different challenging activities for a duration of 30 days while slugging it out as a team and later as individuals to win the reality show,” Omotayo said.