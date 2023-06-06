Kehinde Bankole takes on her next lead role in 'Adire'

The film is FilmOne Entertainment's first original production, exclusively developed and produced by the company, which is behind impressive titles like Aki & Pawpaw, Fate of Alakada, Ghost, The Tout, Prophetess, and The Wedding Party.

Written by Jack’enneth Opukeme, the movie revolves around a young fashion entrepreneur who, having previously worked as a prostitute, must contend with the consequences of her past.

Opukeme describes the movie as "a theatrical depiction of the struggles of young women in today’s world, interpreted by actors who resonated with its message and were generous enough to allow their vulnerability bring authenticity to its unreserved emotions, humour and all-round grandeur."

The movie is directed by Adeoluwa 'Captain Degzy' Owu, who previously served as the cinematographer for Netflix series like Shanty Town (2023), Far From Home (2022), and the film The Griot (2021). Owu is also set to direct the upcoming film What No One Knows. Emmanuel Igbekele Odihiri serves as the film's director of photography.

The cast of Adire includes Funlola Aofiyebi-Raimi, Kelechi Udegbe, Femi Branch, Yemi Blaq, Tomi Ojo, Mike Afolarin, Ifeanyi Kalu, Ibrahim Chatta, Lizzy Jay, Idowu Phillips, Yvonne Jegede, Jack’enneth Opukeme, and Layi Wasabi, an online comedian making his film debut. Shot in multiple locations in Ibadan, filming for the movie concluded last August.

Bankole's titular role in Adire comes after Biodun Stephen's Sista (2022), where she also plays the lead character. The film currently holds the number one position on Prime Video Naija and has been greeted with widespread acclaim.