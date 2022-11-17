A Nigerian starts petition to stop 50 Cent's Hushpuppi series, says it glorifies cybercrime

“For my scammers I gotta do this one, Hushpuppy series coming soon!” he wrote captioning his post which featured pictures of Hushpuppi.

This news caused an uproar online, with people complaining that the project will glorify cybercrime. This led to a petition calling for the TV series to be stopped.

The petition's creator, Samuel Effiong, lamented that the rapper was romanticising the idea of fraud as well as further damaging Nigeria's reputation with the planned project.

Explaining his reason for starting the petition, Effiong wrote, “I am disappointed by 50 Cent’s recent announcement about a planned movie series on Ramon Olorunwa Abbas also known as Hushpuppi, a convicted felon currently serving 11 years in a maximum security prison in the U.S over cybercrime or “yahoo yahoo” as it is popularly called in Nigeria, this proposed series will further tank Nigeria’s battered image as it will reinforce stereotypes about all Nigerians being scammers."

He added, "Furthermore, this plan would not only make Hushpuppi rich, as he would have to be paid for rights, but it would also encourage and glamourise cybercrime. This has to be stopped. Join me to call on 50Cent to stop the Hushpuppi series."