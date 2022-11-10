RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

50 Cent is making a TV series based on Hushpuppi

Babatunde Lawal

Ebonylife and Universal Studios have also acquired the rights to the Hushpuppi story.

50 Cent
50 Cent

American rapper, actor, and entrepreneur Curtis James Jackson III, better known by his stage name, 50 Cent, is developing a television series about well-known con artist Ramon Abbas, popularly known as Hushpuppi.

Recommended articles

50 cent shared the news on his Instagram page on Wednesday November 9th, 2022 with a photo of Hushpuppi writing; "For my scammers I gotta do this one, Hushpuppi series coming soon!"

Prior to 50 Cent’s news, Universal Pictures, Will Packer Productions, and Mo Abudu's EbonyLife acquired the rights to the Bloomberg article "The Fall of the Billionaire Gucci Master," about the Instagram influencer Hushpuppi in 2021. This move got mostly negative reactions from Nigerians.

Already popular for his flamboyant lifestyle, the popular Nigerian got more notoriety after his arrest in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), in June 2020. He was taken into custody on several counts of cybercrime and later extradited to the USA on charges of money laundering and computer fraud. According to court records provided by the US Department of Justice (DoJ), Hushpuppi entered a guilty plea in April 2021 to accusations of multi-million dollar fraud brought by the US government.

Ten months after his arrest, he entered a guilty plea to one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering in April 2021. As Pulse previously reported, Hushpuppi will serve 11 years in prison and pay $1.7M to two fraud victims after being sentenced by Judge Otis D. Wright II.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

CKay drops sensual visuals for 'Mmadu'

CKay drops sensual visuals for 'Mmadu'

50 Cent is making a TV series based on Hushpuppi

50 Cent is making a TV series based on Hushpuppi

DJ Spinall to perform at 2022 MTV EMAs

DJ Spinall to perform at 2022 MTV EMAs

Davido's 'Are We Africans Yet (A.W.A.Y)' Atlanta festival postpone till November 2023

Davido's 'Are We Africans Yet (A.W.A.Y)' Atlanta festival postpone till November 2023

Streaming giant, Bad Bunny is Apple Music’s Artist of the Year for 2022

Streaming giant, Bad Bunny is Apple Music’s Artist of the Year for 2022

Rachel Edward’s ‘Mist’ premieres at AFRIFF 2022

Rachel Edward’s ‘Mist’ premieres at AFRIFF 2022

Burna Boy's 'Last Last' enters its 17th week on the Billboard Hot 100, Tems and Rema also extend run

Burna Boy's 'Last Last' enters its 17th week on the Billboard Hot 100, Tems and Rema also extend run

Rema brings out Fireboy, Victony, and Dave in sold out O2 show

Rema brings out Fireboy, Victony, and Dave in sold out O2 show

Tiwa Savage addresses s*x tape saga in latest single

Tiwa Savage addresses s*x tape saga in latest single

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Elesin Oba, The King's Horseman feature film [Instagram/moabudu]

'Elesin Oba' explores Soyinka's 4th stage but it's not the deep film it pretends to be [Pulse Review]

Netflix Far From Home series

Netflix unveils trailer for 5-part series ‘Far From Home’

Sprite and Filmhouse to host a West-African premiere for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in Lagos

Sprite and Filmhouse to host a West-African premiere for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in Lagos

Kofa directed by Jude Idada

Jude Idada's 'Kofa' set to premiere at AFRIFF 2022