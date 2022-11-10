50 Cent is making a TV series based on Hushpuppi

50 cent shared the news on his Instagram page on Wednesday November 9th, 2022 with a photo of Hushpuppi writing; "For my scammers I gotta do this one, Hushpuppi series coming soon!"

Prior to 50 Cent’s news, Universal Pictures, Will Packer Productions, and Mo Abudu's EbonyLife acquired the rights to the Bloomberg article "The Fall of the Billionaire Gucci Master," about the Instagram influencer Hushpuppi in 2021. This move got mostly negative reactions from Nigerians.

Already popular for his flamboyant lifestyle, the popular Nigerian got more notoriety after his arrest in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), in June 2020. He was taken into custody on several counts of cybercrime and later extradited to the USA on charges of money laundering and computer fraud. According to court records provided by the US Department of Justice (DoJ), Hushpuppi entered a guilty plea in April 2021 to accusations of multi-million dollar fraud brought by the US government.