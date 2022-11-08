RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

BREAKING: Hushpuppi to spend 11 years in jail, to pay $1.7M to two fraud victims

Babatunde Lawal
Ramon Abbas, popularly known as Hushpuppi, has been convicted of his fraud crimes and sentenced to 11 years in a United States prison on Monday, November 7, 2022.

After at least four postponements, US District Judge Otis D. Wright d defendant pay $1,732,841 in compensation to two fraud victims.

Judge Wright II said that Hushpuppi planned to use online schemes to launder tens of millions of dollars while boasting about his opulent, crime-funded lifestyle.

"Money laundering and business email compromise scams are a massive international crime problem, and we will continue to work with our law enforcement and international partners to identify and prosecute those involved, wherever they may be,” said the Judge

Recall, In 2020, Hushpuppi was taken into custody on many counts of cybercrime. According to court records provided by the US Department of Justice (DoJ), Hushpuppi entered a guilty plea in April 2021 to accusations of multi-million dollar fraud brought by the US government.

Ten months after his arrest in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), in June 2020, Abbas entered a guilty plea to one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering in April 2021.

In October 2022, Ramon's verified Instagram page was deactivated by Meta.

