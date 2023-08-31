ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

6 exciting Nigerian movies to look out for September

Faith Oloruntoyin

A new month means movie dates to tick on our calendars.

The Black Book is one of the six movies we can't wait to see in September. [Twitter/Editieffiong]
The Black Book is one of the six movies we can't wait to see in September. [Twitter/Editieffiong]

Recommended articles

The coming month is packed with movies we have waited eagerly for and now that they are almost here, we want you to get your calendar ready.

Our cinemas wouldn't be the only place to look out for but the streaming platforms that have been very welcoming with the Nigerian stories.

Here are six Nollywood movies coming out in September:

ADVERTISEMENT

Strained is an emotional family drama that explores the complexities of love, forgiveness, and reconciliation. We journey through the lives of a couple who newly welcomed their first child as the wife must come to terms with a past hurt, she experienced.

The Okey Oku movie features Queen Nwokoye, Tracey George, Padita Agu, Adaeze Onuigbo and Sam Sunny.

Strained will debut in the cinemas on September 1, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

After a theatrical postponement from August 18, 2023, to this coming month, we remain expectant for A Bag of Trouble.

Directed/written by Mazi Chimex and produced by Collis T. Miller, A Bag of Trouble tells the psychological story of a young man whose world halts after receiving a token of gratitude from a wealthy politician.

The movie features Broda Shaggi, Sabinus, Jide Kosoko, Hafiz Oyetoro, Bimbo Oshin and a host of others.

A Bag of Trouble will debut on September 1, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

The C.J. 'Fiery' Obasi feature is a West African folktale in black and white.

Mami Wata is produced by Oge Obasi and follows the story of a village that finds itself threatened when issues occur with the intermediary between the people and the all-powerful water deity Mami Wata.

The movie features Kelechi Udegede, Evelyne Ily Juhen, Uzoamaka Aniunoh, Emeka Amakeze, Rita Edochie and Tough Bone.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mami Wata will arrive in cinemas on September 8, 2023.

Gabriel Afolayan and Ivia Okujaye will play the leading roles as separated lovers who struggle with the woes of migration.

Directed by Tola Olatunji and written by Tunde Apalowo Kanaani will feature Robb Hudspeth, Ayo Kosh, and Joseph Benjamin. Set in a small fishing village in Edo state, the journey of star-crossed lovers and their enduring love which is put to the ultimate test.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kanaani will debut on September 15, 2023.

Inkblot's latest title A Weekend To Forget will take us on a journey into the lives of seven people who have a weekend they will never forget.

The movie will feature industry stars like Daniel Etim-Effiong, Ini Dima-Okojie, Stan Nze, Erica Nlewedim, and current BBNaija All Stars housemate Neo Akpofure.

ADVERTISEMENT

Directed by Damola Ademola, who makes his directorial debut with this project the project explores the consequences that often come with chasing your darkest desires as well as the dark parts of human psychology.

A Weekend To Forget hits the cinemas on September 22, 2023.

The highly anticipated crime thriller The Black Book by Editi Effiong arrives soon but even with its release date, it still feels so far away.

ADVERTISEMENT

The feature film explores old scores that surface when a gang of corrupt policemen kill a man’s only son, and he begins a search for justice.

Richard Mofe-Damijo will return to our screen as he plays the lead in this movie, alongside him is Denola Grey, who will play his son. In addition to these two, we can expect, Ade Laoye, Sam Dede, Alex Usifo Omiagbo, Olumide Oworu, Shaffy Bello, Ireti Doyle, Taiwo Ajayi Lycett, Ikechukwu Onunaku, Patric Doyle, Bimbo Manuel Femi Branch, Kelechi Udegbe, and Nobert Young

The Black Book will be available on Netflix on September 22, 2023.

Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin is a film journalist and a movie lover who enjoys movies from both onscreen and the theatre world.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

6 exciting Nigerian movies to look out for September

6 exciting Nigerian movies to look out for September

I have never beat any woman - Frank Edodho revisits rumours about him

I have never beat any woman - Frank Edodho revisits rumours about him

My debut album 'Ru The World' is very relatable - Ruger

My debut album 'Ru The World' is very relatable - Ruger

Burna Boy has become an arrogant and obnoxious monster - Patrick Doyle

Burna Boy has become an arrogant and obnoxious monster - Patrick Doyle

Rema's 'Calm Down' tops Spotify's most streamed Afrobeats songs of all time

Rema's 'Calm Down' tops Spotify's most streamed Afrobeats songs of all time

Rema makes history after spending 1 year atop Billboard Afrobeats chart

Rema makes history after spending 1 year atop Billboard Afrobeats chart

Are Rema and American singer Justine Skye a thing now?

Are Rema and American singer Justine Skye a thing now?

Alex scolds Pere for enabling chaos on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Alex scolds Pere for enabling chaos on 'BBNaija All Stars'

No Music Day to discuss collaboration & sustainability in the Nigerian Music

No Music Day to discuss collaboration & sustainability in the Nigerian Music

Pulse Sports

Yetunde Barnabas: Nollywood actress jumps for joy over multi-million-naira gift by Super Eagles star on her birthday

Yetunde Barnabas: Nollywood actress jumps for joy over multi-million-naira gift by Super Eagles star on her birthday

Arsenal vs Man Utd: 5 things Arteta must do for the Gunners to beat the Red Devils

Arsenal vs Man Utd: 5 things Arteta must do for the Gunners to beat the Red Devils

Asisat Oshoala: Super Falcons star shows off style with Barcelona in Mexico

Asisat Oshoala: Super Falcons star shows off style with Barcelona in Mexico

From earning over N80million weekly to earning less than N22m - Ighalo’s new Saudi wages REVEALED!

From earning over N80million weekly to earning less than N22m - Ighalo’s new Saudi wages REVEALED!

Lautaro Martinez is not on same level as Osimhen — Ex-Inter defender

Lautaro Martinez is not on same level as Osimhen — Ex-Inter defender

Wilfred Ndidi teases Bayern Munich and Nottingham Forest with stellar cameo for Leicester

Wilfred Ndidi teases Bayern Munich and Nottingham Forest with stellar cameo for Leicester

Video: Generous Ronaldo passes up hat-trick to help teammate in Al-Nassr win

Video: Generous Ronaldo passes up hat-trick to help teammate in Al-Nassr win

Mason Greenwood: I think Turkish fans will accept him — Besiktas set to hand Man United outcast a lifeline

Mason Greenwood: I think Turkish fans will accept him — Besiktas set to hand Man United outcast a lifeline

Haaland stokes Ballon d’Or flames with PFA Player of the Year win

Haaland stokes Ballon d’Or flames with PFA Player of the Year win

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Cross and Ilebaye steal the show during the pool party on BBNaija All Stars. [Instagram/bigbronaija]

Cross and Ilebaye steal the show during pool party on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Neo reveals Tolanibaj as one of the reasons behind him coming on BBNaija All Stars. [Instagram/bigbronaija/neo-akpofure]

Tolanibaj was one of my reasons for coming on 'BBNaija All Stars' - Neo

Angel's eviction nomination shocks housemates on BBNaija All Stars. [Instagram/bigbronaija]

Angel's eviction nomination shocks housemates on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Cee-C and Angel butt heads over task duty on BBNaija All Stars. [Instagram/bigbronaija]

Cee-C and Angel butt heads over task duty on 'BBNaija All Stars'