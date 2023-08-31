6 exciting Nigerian movies to look out for September

The coming month is packed with movies we have waited eagerly for and now that they are almost here, we want you to get your calendar ready.

Our cinemas wouldn't be the only place to look out for but the streaming platforms that have been very welcoming with the Nigerian stories.

Here are six Nollywood movies coming out in September:

ADVERTISEMENT

Strained

Strained is an emotional family drama that explores the complexities of love, forgiveness, and reconciliation. We journey through the lives of a couple who newly welcomed their first child as the wife must come to terms with a past hurt, she experienced.

The Okey Oku movie features Queen Nwokoye, Tracey George, Padita Agu, Adaeze Onuigbo and Sam Sunny.

Strained will debut in the cinemas on September 1, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Bag of Trouble

After a theatrical postponement from August 18, 2023, to this coming month, we remain expectant for A Bag of Trouble.

Directed/written by Mazi Chimex and produced by Collis T. Miller, A Bag of Trouble tells the psychological story of a young man whose world halts after receiving a token of gratitude from a wealthy politician.

The movie features Broda Shaggi, Sabinus, Jide Kosoko, Hafiz Oyetoro, Bimbo Oshin and a host of others.

A Bag of Trouble will debut on September 1, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mami Wata

The C.J. 'Fiery' Obasi feature is a West African folktale in black and white.

Mami Wata is produced by Oge Obasi and follows the story of a village that finds itself threatened when issues occur with the intermediary between the people and the all-powerful water deity Mami Wata.

The movie features Kelechi Udegede, Evelyne Ily Juhen, Uzoamaka Aniunoh, Emeka Amakeze, Rita Edochie and Tough Bone.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mami Wata will arrive in cinemas on September 8, 2023.

Kanaani

Gabriel Afolayan and Ivia Okujaye will play the leading roles as separated lovers who struggle with the woes of migration.

Directed by Tola Olatunji and written by Tunde Apalowo Kanaani will feature Robb Hudspeth, Ayo Kosh, and Joseph Benjamin. Set in a small fishing village in Edo state, the journey of star-crossed lovers and their enduring love which is put to the ultimate test.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kanaani will debut on September 15, 2023.

A Weekend To Forget

Inkblot's latest title A Weekend To Forget will take us on a journey into the lives of seven people who have a weekend they will never forget.

The movie will feature industry stars like Daniel Etim-Effiong, Ini Dima-Okojie, Stan Nze, Erica Nlewedim, and current BBNaija All Stars housemate Neo Akpofure.

ADVERTISEMENT

Directed by Damola Ademola, who makes his directorial debut with this project the project explores the consequences that often come with chasing your darkest desires as well as the dark parts of human psychology.

A Weekend To Forget hits the cinemas on September 22, 2023.

The Black Book

The highly anticipated crime thriller The Black Book by Editi Effiong arrives soon but even with its release date, it still feels so far away.

ADVERTISEMENT

The feature film explores old scores that surface when a gang of corrupt policemen kill a man’s only son, and he begins a search for justice.

Richard Mofe-Damijo will return to our screen as he plays the lead in this movie, alongside him is Denola Grey, who will play his son. In addition to these two, we can expect, Ade Laoye, Sam Dede, Alex Usifo Omiagbo, Olumide Oworu, Shaffy Bello, Ireti Doyle, Taiwo Ajayi Lycett, Ikechukwu Onunaku, Patric Doyle, Bimbo Manuel Femi Branch, Kelechi Udegbe, and Nobert Young