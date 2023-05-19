Inkblot Productions unveils new movie 'A Weekend To Forget'

Described as a gripping thriller, the project explores the consequences that often come with chasing your darkest desires as well as the dark parts of the human psychology.

Reportedly, principal photography kicked off on May 12, 2023 with a star-studded cast that includes Daniel Etim-Effiong, Ini Dima-Okojie, Stan Nze, Erica Nlewedim, and Neo Akpofure.

ADVERTISEMENT

Inkblot co-founder Damola Ademola makes his directorial debut with this film, developed by him and Chiemeka Osagwu, with Joy Isi Bewaji attached as the screenwriter.

On choosing this project for his directorial debut, Ademola said, “A Weekend to Forget is a film I’ve been envisioning for many years, and I am excited to finally bring it to life thanks to the ever-supportive team at Inkblot. I couldn’t be more excited to be working alongside such a talented cast and crew to bring this first-of-its-kind thriller to the Nigerian film industry and all our viewers worldwide. Viewers can expect a gripping, engaging and deeply challenging story.”

A collaboration with FilmOne Entertainment, A Weekend To Forget is expected to premiere sometime this year.

Prior to this latest project, Inkblot announced Big Love, the first of the company's four films slated for theatrical release in 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

The romantic drama is written, directed and produced by Biodun Stephen and co-produced by Keme Bedford, who has worked on King of Boys, New Money as well as the recently released Love in a Pandemic.