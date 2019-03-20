The host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu introduced the first 10 contestants from the 'Double Wahala' edition on the first day and concluded the introductions of the last 10 contestants on the second day, Tuesday, March 19, 2019.

Aneekah, Tobi, Lolu, K Brule, Bam Bam, Princesss, Teddy A, Ifu Ennada, Vandora and Khloe were the second set of housemates to be introduced into the BBNaija Reunion show.

The second episode further gave hints into the drama and romance that will be witnessed in the reunion show as all your faves, aside Miracle, from last season are back on screen.

As usual, if you missed last night's show, no need to worry. We have got you covered.

Here are the 5 important things that you might have missed at Big Brother Naija Reunion show Day 2.

1. Khloe says ex-housemates don't love one another

Controversial ex-housemate, Khloe burst the bubble when she said she's looking forward to having some conversations during the BBNaija Reunion show. Khloe went further to say almost all the ex-housemates don't show true love towards one another. The ex-housemate further revealed that she will be having a final conversation with Leo with the hope that he will admit his errors and appropriately apologise for it.

2. More members to engage in confrontations

All the last 10 housemates have confirmed that there would be drama in the BBNaija Reunion show. From Lolu to Vandora, Khloe and K Brule, the ex-housemates noted that many of the ex-housemates have bitterness against one another. The ex-housemates confirmed that rages will fly and drama will definitely unfold.

3. Lolu would do it all over again

For Lolu, he doesn't regret any of his actions or activities in the 2018 edition of Big Brother Naija tagged 'Double Wahala.' In his introductory session, Lolu said if asked or given the chance to be in the BBNaija Double Wahala house again, he won't change anything but would go ahead and repeat all his action.

4. Princess promises to watch drama unfold like a royalty

For Princess, she has learnt a lot after her eviction on Sunday night, February 18, 2018 alongside her partner, Bitto. Princess told viewers that she has done very well for herself after her eviction as well as learnt so much to enable her know that she deserves to watch as the drama unfolds. In her words, "I will just sit like a princess that I am with my tiara well placed on my head and watch and enjoy as the drama unfolds."

5. Aneekah is looking out to put Cee-c in her place

Aneekah is one ex-housemates to watch out for in the BBNaija Reunion show. One of the persons Aneekah is looking out for is Cee-c, whom she wants to put in her place. Aneekah joins Ifu Ennada, who said she would like to ask Cee-c why everyone can't be friends. Aneekah, who is currently the topic of discussion between two other ex-housemates - Angel and Rico Swavey - has told viewers that she's going to give some of the ex-housemates a piece of her mind.