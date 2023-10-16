Here are 5 things Kunle Afolayan wants you to know about 'Ijogbon'

The feature film dives into the lives of four teenagers, played by Ruby Akubueze, Kayode Ojuolape, Fawaz of Ikorodu Boiz, and Oluwaseyi Ebiesuwa, from a silent town called Oyo-Oke and their adventures after stumbling on a bag of hidden diamonds.

Written by Tunde Babalola, other cast includes Gabriel Afolayan, Adunni Ade, Manuel Bimbo, Yemi Solade, Sam Dede, Gregory Ojefua, Saeed Mallam, Femi Branch, Femi Adebayo and Dorathy Bachor.

Here are five interesting things about the production of Ijogbon:

21-day shoot in four locations

Ijogbon's principal photography took 21 days in four locations but spent three months in the pre-production phase. The four locations include Bab'ode, Komu, Ibadan and Igbojaye.

A multilingual film

The one hour and 55 minutes feature is a multilingual film featuring seven languages spoken by its cast. The languages are English, Yoruba, Mandarin, Igbo, Igbirra, French and local Beninois language.

The acting debut of three cast members

Another interesting thing to note is the fact that Ijogbon's cast is comprised of three people who made their acting debut. They are:

Ebiesuma Oluwaseyi , who played Ranti, one of the four teenagers, is an alumnus of KAP Film and Television Academy.

, who played Ranti, one of the four teenagers, is an alumnus of KAP Film and Television Academy. Jamie Lee , who played Ming Ho, a Chinese investor, is in fact a trader.

, who played Ming Ho, a Chinese investor, is in fact a trader. Aisha Alabi, a US-based YouTuber, played Latifah, one of the indigenes of Oyo-Oke.

Pulse Nigeria

Story inspired by unique location sites

Ijogbon was inspired by two specific locations: a church in Komu and a mining site near the Cotonou border on the outskirts of the town.

Pulse Nigeria

Language switch

Funky Mallam, a Hausa-speaking actor, who played the role of Kafanchan, a mercenary sent to Oyo-Oke, learnt how to speak Igbirra language for the film.

