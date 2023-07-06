5 important things Tayo Faniran considers before accepting movie role

Speaking with Hip TV, the Big Brother Africa runner-up and actor said he only accepts a role if the project has five things.

According to the former reality star, his positioning in the script is the first thing he looks out for because he sees himself as a lead actor.

He said, “First thing I look out for when I’m giving a script is my positioning in the story. I think I’m a leading man. I have all it takes to be a lead actor. And apart from that, I just love to be the best at what I do. I’m looking for a character that is going to showcase my potential. And in most cases, it’s always the lead character or the supporting lead character."

Next, Faniran checks for stereotypes, the calibre of producers attached to the project, and where it will be screened.

In his words, “The second thing I look out for is that I don’t want to be stereotyped. I don’t like every script that comes with like playboy or loverboy, or bad guy or something like that. I like to look for diversity; something that will give me the leverage to show my flexibility. And then I look out for the people producing the film as well. The class of the film. Is it going to go out? Are people going to see it? Is it going to add something to my career?"

The last thing he considers is the paycheck and the amount of time he has to give to the project.

"Then I consider the money. Is the money worth my time? I’m a businessman, I’ve other things to do. So, I just weigh it down. Even if it’s not about the money, it should be worth my time," Faniran added.

The actor last appeared in Prime Video’s first African original, Gangs Of Lagos, where he played the role of Ninalowo, aka Nino, a notorious but kindhearted gang leader.

Directed and produced by Jade Osiberu, the high-stakes action crime thriller follows a group of friends who have to navigate their destiny on the bustling streets of Isale Eko, Lagos state.

With Tobi Bakre as the lead, the cast includes Adesua Etomi-Wellington, Chiké, Chioma Akpotha, Yvonne Jegede, Mr Macaroni, Bimbo Ademoye, Damilola Ogunsi, Eniola Badmus, Iyabo Ojo, Funke Williams, Yhemo Lee, Zlatan, Maleek of Ikorodu Bois, Pasuma, and Black Camaru.

Gangs of Lagos premiered globally on April 7, 2023.

