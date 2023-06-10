The sports category has moved to a new website.
ADVERTISEMENT
3 classic movies to watch before they leave Netflix this June

Inemesit Udodiong

Catch up on these interesting movies before they are taken off the streamer.

Keira Knightley starred in the 2005 adaptation of 'Pride and Prejudice', set to leave Netflix soon [Focus Features / Neilson Barnard/Getty Images]
Keira Knightley starred in the 2005 adaptation of 'Pride and Prejudice', set to leave Netflix soon [Focus Features / Neilson Barnard/Getty Images]

June's departures include three legendary romance, drama and action films. Here are three classic movies to watch before they leave Netflix:

In Jane Austen's tale of 19th-century England, Mrs. Bennet hopes to marry her daughters to prosperous gentlemen, including new arrival Mr. Darcy. The period piece stars Keira Knightley, Matthew Macfadyen, and Brenda Blethyn.

This 2005 inspiring drama follows Ken Carter as he takes over as Richmond High School's as the new demanding basketball coach. Samuel L. Jackson delivers an exceptional performance supported by Robert Ri'chard, and Rob Brown.

Hired by a member of the Russian mafia to avenge an FBI sting that left his brother dead, the Jackal eludes the men charged with bringing him down. The star-studded cast includes Bruce Willis, Richard Gere, and the late Sidney Poitier.

ADVERTISEMENT

