3 classic movies to watch before they leave Netflix this June
Catch up on these interesting movies before they are taken off the streamer.
June's departures include three legendary romance, drama and action films. Here are three classic movies to watch before they leave Netflix:
Pride & Prejudice - June 30
In Jane Austen's tale of 19th-century England, Mrs. Bennet hopes to marry her daughters to prosperous gentlemen, including new arrival Mr. Darcy. The period piece stars Keira Knightley, Matthew Macfadyen, and Brenda Blethyn.
Coach Carter - June 30
This 2005 inspiring drama follows Ken Carter as he takes over as Richmond High School's as the new demanding basketball coach. Samuel L. Jackson delivers an exceptional performance supported by Robert Ri'chard, and Rob Brown.
The Jackal - June 30
Hired by a member of the Russian mafia to avenge an FBI sting that left his brother dead, the Jackal eludes the men charged with bringing him down. The star-studded cast includes Bruce Willis, Richard Gere, and the late Sidney Poitier.
