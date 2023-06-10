3 classic movies to watch before they leave Netflix this June

June's departures include three legendary romance, drama and action films. Here are three classic movies to watch before they leave Netflix:

Pride & Prejudice - June 30

In Jane Austen's tale of 19th-century England, Mrs. Bennet hopes to marry her daughters to prosperous gentlemen, including new arrival Mr. Darcy. The period piece stars Keira Knightley, Matthew Macfadyen, and Brenda Blethyn.

Coach Carter - June 30

This 2005 inspiring drama follows Ken Carter as he takes over as Richmond High School's as the new demanding basketball coach. Samuel L. Jackson delivers an exceptional performance supported by Robert Ri'chard, and Rob Brown.

The Jackal - June 30

