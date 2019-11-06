Eight Nollywood stars have been nominated for kissing best in the Nollywood movies ahead of the 2019 edition of the Best Of Nollywood Awards.

In the last ten years, organisers of the Best Of Nollywood Awards have consistently rewarded the ‘Best Kiss’ in a Nollywood movie.

ALSO READ: Mawuli Gavor and Odera Olivia Orji win Best Kiss at BON Awards

For this year, the nominees include IK Ogbonna, Nancy Isime, Jumoke Odetola, Femi Adebayo, Lilian Esoro, Omowunmi Dada, Joseph Momodu, and Kenneth Okolie.

Nancy Isime and IK Ogbonna in 'Jofran' [YouTube]

1. Nancy Osime and IK Ogbonna – 'Jofran'

Nancy Osime and IK Ogbonna are lovers who met in the church in ‘Jofran’ and they shared kisses in several scenes.

2. Omowunmi Dada and Femi Adebayo – 'Diamond in the Sky'

Femi Adebayo and Omowunmi Dada in the movie, 'Diaond in the sky' [YouTube]

Omowunmi Dada and Femi Adebayo made the list for the first time with their role as lovers in ‘Diamond in the Sky’, which was directed by Kunle Afolayan.

3. Kenneth Okolie and Lilian Esoro – 'Alter Date'

Kenneth Okolie and Lilian Esoro get a spot in the category for their role in ‘Alter Date’ where they had a sizzling affair that was troubled by lies and jealousy.

4. Jumoke Odetola and Joseph Momodu – 'Agbokolori'

Jumoke Odetola and Joseph Momodu in 'Agbokolori' [YouTube]

Jumoke Odetola and Joseph Momodu also got a seat in the category. For their role as a loved up couple in the movie, ‘Agbokolori’, Jumoke and Joseph shared passionate kisses in the movie.

Past nominees of this award category include Seun Akindele, Roseanne Marcel, Nse Ikpe-Etim, Blossom Chukwujekwu, Alex Ekubo, Tope Osoba, IK Ogbonna, Mawuli Gavor, Odera Olivia, Eddy Watson, Victoria Egbuchere, Yemi Blaq, Ifu Ennada, Bimbo Ademoye, Shawn Faqua, and Ruth Kadiri.

In 2015, Seun Akindele and Roseanne Marcel won the "Best Kiss in a Movie" award and to celebrate the win, the duo shared a kiss on stage of the awards ceremony.

In 2018, Ghanaian actor, Mawuli Gavor and Odera Olivia Orji emerged winner of the Best Kiss category in BON Awards 2018.